Thieves twice go through roofs to take veterans' safes

This person is a suspect in the theft of a safe from American Legion Post 173 in Holiday.

It took a little more than 40 seconds for someone to drop through the ceiling of the American Legion Post 173 in Holiday, grab a safe and leave back up through the hole they came in from.



"It's just sickening to know that somebody could do that and it's sickening to know that it is either somebody that worked here or has worked here that it was an inside job," said Mark Eharts.



Take a closer look the suspect's face covered and wearing a ball cap, but also has a jacket that appears to say VOLCOM on the back.



"The strap came down and they came right over where the safe was sitting," said bar manager Sandy Flavin, who says there was nearly $10,000 in the stolen safe. Money meant to buy a service dog for a veteran.



"I think, unfortunately, the worst is targeting veterans organizations where we are trying to do good to help people. It's the lowest of the low as far as I'm concerned," said Flavin.





The Pasco Sheriff's Office says the thief was seen on surveillance video being picked up by a red-colored Toyota Tundra and taking off down Bartelt Road to the east. And just two weeks later hit the VFW just across the street using the same method.



After cutting through the roof, the sheriff's office says this surveillance shows someone struggling with a safe inside the VFW. The commander did not want to talk, waiting to hear from the insurance company.



"It seems like it has to be somebody that's very familiar with both organizations," Flavin said. How disheartening is that? "Very."



Frank McCarthy said, "You have to be outraged."



For Navy veteran McCarthy this burglary is personal.

"I guess the thieves have no morals at all. I'd like to be there when they catch them, ha ha," said McCarthy.

You can leave an anonymous message by calling the Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488, or visit the Crime Tips page by clicking here. Or, contact Tampa Bay CrimeStoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.