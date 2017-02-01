What an Alzheimer's caregiver wants you to know

"They tend to give you pity and that something you really don't need. You really need more compassion and understanding where we're coming from," said Jackaline Shields, who care for her mother. WTSP photo

ST. PETERSBURG., Fla. — It's a disorder that changes your family forever.

Dementia. It’s caused by Alzheimer's, or a whole range of diseases.

Some parts of dementia are still a mystery to doctors.

But it's clear what it does to people and their loved ones.

A man from Ohio is documenting his mother's journey with dementia.

He wants you to see how he's dealing with it through his weekly YouTube videos.

In the latest post, he shared a day with his mom going to the mall, getting her hair cut.

Throughout the day, she's asking him questions about their family.

He's trying to figure out how much she remembers.

Then they stop for coffee and he hears the heart-breaking words no one wants to hear.

“Don’t I look familiar?” he asks.

“I don’t know…” his mother responds.

Joe says that's the first time his mother didn't recognize who he was.

Her own son.

He calls it the worst day of his life and says it makes him feel empty.

One in three seniors are living with some form of dementia.

Today, we showed that video to a daughter. She's taking care of her 89-year-old mother suffering from the Alzheimer’s.

Watch above to see what Jackaline Shields wants you to know.

If you need resources or help dealing with Alzheimer’s, head to alz.org or call 24/7 at 1-800-272-3900.

