ST. PETERSBURG — President Donald Trump supporters, listen up - someone is posting your name, how much you’ve donated, where you live and what you do all in one place online.

We’ve found more than a dozen people who live in our area.

It’s a Twitter account called @everytrumpdonor.

But you’ve asked us --- is what’s being posted accurate?

This is what and who I used to Verify this report.

First - the twitter account itself - @everytrumpdonor.

I used the Federal Elections Commission website to cross-check Trump supporter names posted for the world to see on that Twitter account.

And I talked to Stetson University Law Professor and constitutional law expert Louis Virelli.

Now to your questions:

The names of people - where they work, the city they live in, and how much they donated - is that all accurate?

I checked 15 of the people who live in Tampa Bay that were posted on the account. I cross-referenced those names and donations with the actual federal election data that you can look up yourself online right now.

They were all accurate.

I can't speak for all 15,000-plus tweets from the @everytrumpdonor account, but every tweet that I was able to check was accurate.

So I verify this as a yes - it's the real deal and it's posting public donation information from the Federal Election Commission's website.

The other reason I can verify it's accurate - I went to see three of the people whose names were posted on @everytrumpdonor Twitter.

They live in Tampa Bay. None of them had any idea that information was online for all to see.

“I think it's a huge invasion of privacy and I don't know how anyone can get that information, but you know I guess if it's free. If they didn't break a law, I guess it's something they can do,” said Trump campaign donor William Minnix.

Your second question - is this legal to post?

I can verify -- YES -- it is legal to post who donates to presidential campaigns.

The Federal Election Commission requires that info to be public, and constitutional law expert Louis Virelli confirmed what you probably already knew: reposting public information is not a crime.

