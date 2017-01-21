Thousands gather for St. Pete women's march

ST. PETERSBURG - Similar to the event in Washington D.C., protesters organized a women's march in St. Pete Saturday. And thousands headed downtown to be a part of the call for equality.

For Sandy Hulon, a volunteer organizer, it was an emotional day.

"Why am I here? I’m here because I want to show that we are all united as one," she said.

She joined an estimated 18,000-plus protesters to fight for women’s rights, which they believe are threatened as Donald Trump takes over the White House.

"I stand for gay rights, human rights, green people, orange people, purple people. People of love and that’s why I think everybody is out here today," Hulon said.

The protest was peaceful, in contrast to some Friday in Washington that got out of hand following the inauguration.

"We are peaceful people and I don’t want to have anything to do with that kind of violence," Hulon said.

Event organizer Amy Weintraub agreed that the only way to protest is with dignity.

"We can participate fully in the democratic process and be active citizens without ever having to go toward violence," she said.

After the rally, the huge crowd took to the streets of downtown, holding signs and letting their voice be heard during a march.

It seemed everyone had their own reason for wanting to show up. But, a unified message was peace and equality for everyone.

"This is a first step to a new wave of social justice activism," Weintraub said.

