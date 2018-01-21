Thousands gather for St. Petersburg Women's March

Thousands of women, men and children marched through downtown St. Pete for the second annual Women's March.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTSP) -- Thousands of women, men and children in downtown St. Petersburg joined the nationwide Women’s March for the second year in a row Sunday.

They walked from Mirror Lake Park to Williams Park, where several local and state politicians spoke.

Just like last year's march, this rally was a call for change.

“There’s lots of craziness going on right now, so we're here to make a difference,” Melanie Smith said of the current political climate.

Marchers like her want a change to healthcare, a change to immigration policy and a change in leadership.

Chanting things like, “Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go,” they walked through the streets.

Unlike last year, however, marchers said there was a clearer sense of purpose and momentum. It's brought on in part by the #MeToo movement.

“I think now, people are wanting their voices to be heard, and it's happening,” Emily Gavrian said.

Gavrian marched with her daughter, and she said, for her daughter. In the last few months, she's seen the wave of women stand up to powerful men accused of sexual misconduct.

“Sexual harassment and sexual abuse is not acceptable, and women have finally stepped up, and it's finally kind of coming to fruition that it's not going to be tolerated anymore,” she explained.

Still, the marchers said there's a long way to go. Many of them said the only way to get there is electing more women to public office.

