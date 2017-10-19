Thousands of pounds of stone crab to be consumed at local festivals

Cooters, in Clearwater, expects to go through 1,800 pounds of Stone crab at the annual crabfest.

CLEARWATER, FL - Stone crab lovers rejoice, the Florida delicacy is back in season. To celebrate, crab fest are being held across Tampa Bay.

Cooters, in Clearwater, is gearing up for their 24th Annual Crab Fest. It's a day of food, fun and lots of crab.

“It's going to be busy, it's gonna be a lot of people, a lot of families. Everyone's going to be here listening to the music enjoying the stone crab, will go through probably 1,700 to 1,800 pounds (of stone crab),” said Cooters’ Manager, Patrick Jones.

If you're going to eat stone crab you have to know how to do it, so Jones offered up a couple pro tips.

Wrap the claw in the paper towel. Then hold the towel in your hand and hit it with a crab mallet. The paper towel prevents the shell from flying across the room, and holding it in your hand softens the blow, preventing the shell from being hit into the meat.

The Cooters Crab Fest 2017

Thursday, October 19: 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Friday, October 20: 11:00 a.m.– 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 21: 11:00 a.m. –11:00 p.m.

Sunday October 22: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Other local crab fest are:

Stone Crab Festival presented by Olde Bay Cafe

at Edgewater Park in Dunedin

Saturday, October 21: 2:00 p.m. –10:00 p.m.

Sunday October 22: 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Clearwater Beach Stone Crab Festival

At Frenchy’s

Friday, October 20

Saturday, October 21

Sunday October 22

