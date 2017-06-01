Three events planned in the Tampa Bay area for National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Wear Orange on June 2, which is National Gun Violence Awarenss Day (Photo: U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson)

Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

The focus is to start a national conversation on preventing gun violence and saving lives.

People nationwide are wearing orange in honor of the day. The color is a bright, bold color that is easily seen. It’s also the color hunters wear to protect themselves and others from harm.

Orange is worn on the day after Hadiya Pendleton was killed in Chicago one week after performing at President Barack Obama’s second inaugural parade. Pendleton’s friends wore orange to speak out against gun violence.

The Empire State Building in New York City is lit orange in observance of the day.

Gun violence kills more than 90 Americans per day, according to WearOrange.org.

There are three Tampa Bay Area events for National Gun Violence Awareness Day:

· Moms Demand Action for Guns Sense in America and Indivisible Action Tampa Bay will hold for a candlelight vigil and march at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park at 600 North Ashley Drive in Tampa. It starts at 8 p.m. Friday.

· The St. Pete wear orange party for peace is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Gladden Park. The park is located at 3901 30th Avenue North in St. Petersburg. It is a free family event with kids’ crafts, music and more.

· Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, INDIVISIBLE Action Together Tampa Bay, the Portico and other community partners will hold Orange KISS: Keep it safe and smart. The family event will have music, theater, art and more. The event starts at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Click here for more information on the National Gun Violence Awareness Day events in the Tampa Bay area

