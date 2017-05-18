TAMPA, FL -- Three people put their lives at risk - jumping into action to help a Tampa police officer. Now, they’re being recognized.

Officer Michael Collins is reuniting with James Jones, Ray Freeman, and Dolores Lyle for the first time since they helped him.

Tampa PD honored the three during its monthly awards ceremony today.

The incident happened back in April across from Raymond James Stadium. Collins tried to stop a burglary suspect – but they ended up in a brawl on the ground.

The good Samaritans all pulled over and hopped on the man – leading to an arrest and preventing a potentially deadly situation.

Collins daughter wrote a letter to them, which Jones read for us:

“I would personally like to thank you for saving my father’s life. Without you, my life would be going very differently right now. I am a senior in high school and about to graduate. I can’t imagine graduating without knowing my father was there to watch me walk across the stage…”

Officer Collins walked away with only minor injuries that day. He says they are his angels for coming to his aid.

© 2017 WTSP-TV