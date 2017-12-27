Troopers looking for driver involved in I-75 hit-and-run crash that hurt three kids

Three children were badly hurt in a hit-and-run crash that shut down Interstate 75 near Ruskin on Wednesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a white Ford F-150 pickup was southbound in the center lane I-75 near State Road 674 about 8:26 p.m. at a high rate of speed. Meanwhile, a 2004 Ford Explorer driven by Jesus Sandoval, 35, of Ruskin, was in the center lane ahead of the pickup.

The F-150 ran into the back of the Explorer, which overturned in the median.

Two of the passengers in the truck, 8-year-old Sahirys Sandoval and 6-year-old Ashley Sandoval, were thrown from the truck.

Ashley is in critical condition at Tampa General Hospital. Sahyris and fellow passenger Rodner Sandoval, 10, are in serious condition at TGH.

Jesus Sandoval received minor injuries.

The F-150 fled the scene. It was found abandoned on I-75 near mile marker 229.

Anyone with information on the pickup driver is asked to call FHP at *FHP pr (813) 558-1800.

