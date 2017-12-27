Three Lakeland residents charged in retail theft spree

Courtesy of Polk County Sheriff's Office

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested two people and are looking for another for multiple thefts in Lakeland and Davenport.

The group is accused of committing nine thefts spanned four months which was investigated by the Polk County Sheriff’s Organized Retail Crime Unit.

The three suspects can be seen on security footage taking shopping bags from behind a cash register and then placing merchandise in them. Then, they leave the store without paying.

The two suspects that were arrested are:

Gerald “Jalise” Cobbs, 39 is identified by police as the ringleader of the group. He is charged with racketeering, retail theft coordinating with others, and felony petit theft (taking property with a value under $300)

Varesha Teron Perry, 30 is charged with racketeering, retail theft coordinating with others, petit theft, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting with violence.

Deputies are still looking for another suspect from, Sunsaray Shaquille Willis, 24 who has been charged with racketeering, retail theft coordinating with others, and petit theft

All three suspects are from Lakeland and have a variety of other offenses on their record.

Deputies say there were nine incidents between July 20 and November 30.

"Most people know that it's not right to steal, and most people know that it's not a good idea to commit a crime in Polk County. These three either didn't know, or they just didn't care. Be assured that now they know AND care. Shoplifting affects everyone, and the Polk County Sheriff's Office has a Retail Theft Unit dedicated to going after those who try to do it." - Grady Judd, Sheriff.

© 2017 WTSP-TV