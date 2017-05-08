Three schools closed due to wildfire smoke

Photos sent in by JoAnn McKendry. If you can safety take photos or videos, send them to us at 10News@wtsp.com or post them using #SeeItOn10.

LAND O' LAKES -- The Pasco County school district has canceled threeschools due to wildfire smoke. A press release says due to smoky conditions, they have decided to close River Ridge Middle and High School, plus Cypress Elementary.

The school says smoke in the school was not an issue but winds have shifted and the smoke is blowing towards the school.

To find the latest on the wildfires and areas affected, visit here.

