Three schools closed due to wildfire smoke

10News Staff , WTSP 8:32 AM. EDT May 08, 2017

LAND O' LAKES -- The Pasco County school district has canceled threeschools due to wildfire smoke. A press release says due to smoky conditions, they have decided to close River Ridge Middle and High School, plus Cypress Elementary. 

The school says smoke in the school was not an issue but winds have shifted and the smoke is blowing towards the school.

To find the latest on the wildfires and areas affected, visit here.

 

