TIA removes hawk nest, egg to avoid bird strike danger

(Photo: Eric Glasser)

Tampa, FL -- Just last month we told you about a United Airlines jet that took off from Tampa International and had to turn around after it collided with a flock of ducks.

On Wednesday, airport officials scaled new heights to avoid another midair mishap. A thirty-foot-tall tower. Home to a red-tailed hawk nest.

For all the steps they take to prevent bird strikes, it still happens dozens of times a year at TIA.

This was even more unusual.

“We've actually never had to remove a nest with an egg in it from our airfield, so this was a first for us,” said Airport Spokesperson Emily Nipps.

That’s right, and egg.

About a week ago, officials spotted the red-tailed hawk nest, in a tower right next to an active runway.

Mother hawk was circling nearby.

This particular nest, say airport officials, posed a dual threat.

It wasn’t just the danger of bird strikes with the hawks circling overhead. It was also a problem because the building next to the tower where the nest was sitting helps control the angle at which planes land and the activity from the nesting could have caused the system to shut down as a precaution.

“There are a lot of reasons why you don't want to have a bird on the runway, but the main thing is we don't want there to be a potential bird strike that could damage the plane as it's taking off or landing,” said Nipps.

The airport could've just disposed of the egg, but they wanted to try to save it by sending it to a bird sanctuary in Maitland. There, if the egg had been fertilized, they would incubate, try to hatch, and then raise it, if possible.

So they suited up with hooks and harnesses and scaled the communications tower.

Richard Learn, took a Styrofoam box up there with him to gently bring the egg down.

Unfortunately, when he did, it was clear the egg had already been punctured. Probably by another bird.

“Sorry - something already got to it,” said Learn, who was also upset. “The hole was right on top. So you could see right into the egg. Kind of sad, because I was looking forward to seeing the progression. Seeing how the wildlife sanctuary would bring it back, and eventually released into the wild it would be fascinating,” he said.

The airport didn't want to take any chances that the hawks - or other birds - would try to roost here again. So, the nest itself was also removed.

It was obviously a sadder ending than they'd hoped for, but still necessary, say airport officials, to ensure passenger safety.

“As much as we love wildlife, we can't have them out here on the runway,” said Nipps.

