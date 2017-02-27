TIA seeing big numbers from Tampa to Cuba travel

US President Barack Obama's limousine arrives at the Jose Marti international airport in Havana, Cuba on March 22, 2016. (YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) - While many other cities have seen a drop in airline ticket sales to Cuba recently, Tampa continues to show a strong market for travel to the island nation.

Some experts say Tampa creates the perfect storm for ticket sales between having a sizable population with Cuban heritage and not over booking the number of flights that go to Cuba out of Tampa International Airport.

According to a Tampa Bay Times report, demand for flights to Cuba has gone down around the rest of the country. Meanwhile, demand in Tampa is growing to the point where airlines are looking at the possibility of adding more flights.



Even some other Florida cities like Miami and Fort Lauderdale have reduced the number of flights they are offering to Cuba.



The other major factor, according to experts, is the fact that Tampa didn't take on an inordinate number of flights to Cuba in the first place.



Meanwhile, almost every major cruise line has implemented some form of visit to Cuba or are looking at expansion into the Cuban market. But the pricing for cruises to Cuba tends to be higher than the flights that are bring offered, which could be another factor in Tampa International Airport's success.

