Time running out on firefighter PTSD bill

TAMPA, Fla. -- Under current Florida law, PTSD alone doesn't make a first responder eligible for workers compensation. There's a bill to change that, but time is running out if our lawmakers don't act quickly.

Senate Bill 376 has already passed two committees unanimously and has just one more to go. While that's a good start, its companion bill in the House (HB 227) still has to be heard by three committees, and the bill has yet to make an agenda.

The bill dies if it doesn't make the House agenda.

State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is campaigning to get this bill passed. "We're giving a path to find some help because one element that can't be dismissed is the suicide rate among first responders is exponentially higher than any other profession in the United States."

The two bills would make first responders eligible for workers compensation if they are dealing with work-related mental trauma, regardless of whether or not they have an accompanying physical injury.

While the state fire marshal has been quick to support these bills since they were first introduced, the Tampa mayor is not. Mayor Buckhorn's office told 10News they still have not weighed in on either side.

