TODAY: Sarasota County to give update on Atlanta Braves facility

The new $80 million Atlanta Braves spring training facility could be built in North Port in time for the 2019 spring training season.

Tuesday morning The Atlanta Braves could move one step closer to bringing their spring training complex to Sarasota County.

County leaders will update all of us on their talks with the team at a 9AM Board of County Commissioners meeting.

Even if all goes well today, however, a move is still two years away. The Braves could move from their stadium in Central Florida to North Port in Sarasota County in time for the 2019 spring training season.

The site they’re considering in North Port is currently nothing more than a cow pasture, but the Atlanta Braves think this site has some really good potential. It has direct access to U.S. 41 and West Villages Parkway.

North Port also hopes having a major baseball team in their city, could put them on the map and bring tourists to their part of Sarasota County.



But is it a good use of tourist tax dollars? It's always a tricky decision. On one hand, you've got the tourism, the appeal to baseball fans to visit Tampa Bay, and the "cool" factor for the city of North Port. On the other hand, you’ve got the traffic and the expense.

The big question is: Does Spring Training attract new entertainment spending or does it take away that spending from other local venues and into the pockets of out of state baseball owners?

Sarasota isn't the first to negotiate with the Atlanta Braves. They're actually the fifth Florida county the Braves have spoken with about building a new spring training facility, including Pasco and Pinellas.

The deal isn’t cheap: We're talking around $80 million to build. It’s a cost that will be split five ways between West Villages, which would donate the land, the city of North Port, the Braves and the state.

Some taxpayers aren’t pleased. We asked you on Facebook, is this spending off base? Is it the best use of tourist development tax dollars?

Bryan DiCerb says, "Spring Training brings a massive amount of tourism.... you can't underestimate Braves fans."Corey Douglas Walker disagrees, "Hell no," he writes. "The Tampa Bay Rays Stadium was a disaster and still haven't paid off."

