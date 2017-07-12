Toddler drowns in Palm Harbor pool

File image (Photo: AP)

A 2-year-old boy drowned in a neighbor's pool Wednesday, according to Pinellas County sheriff's deputies.

According to detectives, about 6 p.m., 2-year-old Robert Kibitlewski was with his grandmother 48-year-old Janice Kibitlewski, in the front yard of their residence in the 3000 block of Sugar Bear Trail in Palm Harbor.

She was gathering her mail when she lost sight of Robert. The grandmother went inside the home and spoke with the boy's mother, 26-year-old Rachelle Kibitlewski, who confirmed that Robert never came inside the house.

Family members began searching the neighborhood and called deputies approximately 15 minutes later.

As deputies were arriving, Janice Kibitlewski found Robert unresponsive and floating in a neighbor's pool on Windridge Oaks Drive. She pulled the boy out of the pool and performed CPR until deputies and paramedics arrived.

Robert was transported to Mease Countryside Hospital, and he was pronounced deceased at the hospital at 6:57 p.m.

Detectives say the drowning appears accidental in nature.

The investigation continues.

© 2017 WTSP-TV