Tools to keep your data safe from prying internet service companies

TAMPA, Fla. — If you thought online privacy was bad already, it's could get even worse. A telecom expert told 10News, if the president signs a resolution rolling back internet privacy rules, people who use Facebook will probably have more privacy than any schmo just searching on the internet.

“Default is they’re going to start collecting this information when you sign up for service,” said telecom expert Dr. Justin Brown of the University of South Florida. “And that includes app usage it includes geo location information if you're on your cell phone it also includes like you said the browsing history.”

Your data is not safe, whether you’re googling on your phone or watching Netflix on your couch. Internet service providers can track and sell your private browsing info without expressly telling you.

“It is of huge concern,” Brown said. “If you think about it, we are giving up a lot of our privacy. For instance, in the television realm, the cable operators cannot sell information or divulge information about what you watch on your TV set. Yet, the same cable company when you provide broadband service is going to be able to disclose, if it's in the terms of use agreement, what you visit and what websites, even what you watch on Netflix.”

More than 400 comments mostly calling the measure invasive, wrong, and a threat to your privacy. So, there are two tools I can show you that -- while not foolproof -- can do a lot to keep your browsing data private.

The first is a VPN or virtual private network.

Usually when you go online to get to a website, your ISP knows all of the data you're seeing because it goes through it.

With a VPN, your data goes through a secure tunnel before it accesses a website, so your data is masked from your ISP.

They don't know what you're looking at and they can't sell it to third parties.

The second is by downloading the TOR browser. This works a little differently. When you go to a website through TOR, it sends your data through a random path of servers and computers all over the world before it comes back to you.

That makes it really hard for your ISP to actually figure out what you're looking at.

If you want a VPN, you can use it on your phone, tablet, anything, but reputable ones may cost a few bucks a month. Here’s a good list good list.

TOR is free and open source. But if you want to use it on your phone, it's available only on Android. Find it at torproject dot org.

