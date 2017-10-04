Tour of Puerto Rico damage becomes trip to past

Chickens pass in front of a home damaged after Hurricane Maria in Corozal, Puerto Rico, on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images, � 2017 Bloomberg Finance LP)

One of the hardest hit areas in Puerto Rico is the town of Utuado.

It's a small town nestled in the mountains that is still without water and has few other supplies.

A collapsed bridge isolated the community after hurricane Maria.

It's there where 10 News Reporter Bianca Graulau went with her father, to tour the damage left behind in his hometown.

The good news is that people in that community tell Bianca they have been getting help.

The national guard has been there several times to bring them food and supplies and they say more is on the way.

A local Professor, Antonio Paris, has known this town has had trouble and has raised nearly 26-thousand dollars.

He grew up there.

He tells us he's trying to work out the logistics to leave and take supplies there in a week.

© 2017 WTSP-TV