Toys R Us shutting down two Tampa Bay locations

A general view of the exterior of a branch of the toy staore Toys R Us on September 19, 2017 in Luton, England. (Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Say it ain’t so!

Toys R Us is shutting down dozens of locations around the country, and two of those stores are right here in the Bay Area.

That’s disappointing for customers like Maria Ewin, who was buying her son Christian a set of illusive monster trucks at the Toys R Us on Tyrone Boulevard Wednesday morning.

“We couldn’t find any of these around, and we found them here,” she said.

That wide selection is part of the reason Maria comes to Toys R Us. So she and lots of customers were disappointed to find out the St. Pete Toys R Us store and the Babies R Us on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa will be shutting their doors.

“The only toy store kids want to come to is this one,” said Maria. “So, that’s very sad to hear.”

Toys R Us and Babies R Us are closing nearly one in five locations around the U.S. Eleven of them are in Florida.

Young moms said closing the Tampa Babies R Us is a big inconvenience because it offers a wide variety of well-priced items.

“A lot of mothers love shopping at Babies R Us,” said Shena Colbert, “I do, and I don’t know any other locations.”

Big toy stores have been struggling in recent years due to competition from more diversified retailers like Target and Walmart, not to mention pricing pressure from online outlets like Amazon.

But customers say the digital experience isn’t the same.

“A picture is online. So, you can’t really tell what it’s going to be like until it comes to your house, then how are you going to return it?” said Taylor Grandville, a fan of the Tampa Babies R Us store. “So, yeah, the convenience of having this here is nice. And it just has everything babies need.”

And from a strictly nostalgic standpoint, who doesn’t have a favorite story about being a Toys R Us kid?

“My grandmother bought me everything that was available back in the late 60s, early 70s for Hot Wheels,” said customer Mike McGee.

“The kids always talk about Toys R Us, Toys R Us. It’s the place where there’s only toys there. There’s nothing else to it. So, it’s a great memory and it’s sad. It’s actually sad to hear that they would be closing it,” said Ewin.

The company says it plans to start closing stores that made the list sometime between February and April.

Both Toys R Us and Babies R Us do have other stores in Brandon and Clearwater, which the company says will remain open.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV