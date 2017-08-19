TPD remembers their own loss 8 years ago

Tampa police Cpl. Mike Roberts was shot down eight years ago.

TAMPA, Fla. — In the wake of this weekend’s police shootings across Florida and the country, members of the Tampa Police Department family gathered Saturday night, remembering the loss of one of their own.

TPD’s Cpl. Mike Roberts was gunned down eight years ago, on August 19, 2009, near the corner of Nebraska Avenue and East Arctic Street.

In a tweet posted by TPD Saturday morning, District 2’s Maj. Lee Bercaw held a moment of silence for the two Kissimmee Police officers who lost their lives this weekend and told his own officers to be safe, have each other’s backs and never take anything for granted.

D2 Maj Bercaw and officers pausing for a moment of silence for @kissimmeepolice and our Cpl Mike Roberts EOW: 8/19/09 #NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/N6B3CMvrfT — TampaPD (@TampaPD) August 19, 2017

He also encouraged officers to visit a small memorial at the corner where Cpl. Roberts was killed. Members of the Tampa Police family spent the past several days cleaning up the site with fresh landscaping and a cross bearing Roberts’ name.

Bercaw told officers Cpl. Roberts widow Cindy Roberts would be visiting the memorial Saturday night around 9:58, the approximate time Roberts lost his life.

