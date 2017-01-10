TPD shot at after confronting car burglars

(Photo: iStock Photos)

TAMPA -- Several Tampa Police officers are okay after a suspect fired shots when they confronted them about breaking into cars.

Police say they responded to a call around midnight that several people were breaking into cars in the 3600 block of 19th St. N. When officers arrives, they confronted three suspect. After they told the suspects they were officers, one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and shot at them.

Three suspects fled the scene on foot, but the shooter was able to be detained and arrested.

Thankfully, the officers were not injured.

Detectives are still on scene investigating.

