Tracking devices can help at-risk kids and adults

The case of 11-year-old Jenna Imler, a Brandon girl with Asperger's Syndrome who was missing for 36 hours before found Thursday morning, has raised concerns among parents about keeping tabs on children, especially those with physical and mental challenges.

But there are things parents and caretakers alike can do to keep children and adults who are at risk of wandering away safe.

Two organizations in the Tampa Bay area provide tracking devices at a cost. They are wearable devices that go on your wrist or ankle.

Both Project Lifesaver and Safety Net Tracking have services here for children with autism or other conditions and adults with Alzheimer’s.

If a loved one goes missing, you notify the group and their specially-trained search teams immediately take action. Project Lifesaver says it takes, on average, 30 minutes to find a missing client once they’re notified.

The National Autism Association also encourages parents to introduce children with autism or other developmental disabilities to their neighbors. They say neighbors can be the extra eyes you need.

"Hopefully the child will be introduced to you. We suggest that parents do that with their children to make sure that the neighbors are familiar with them that way if you see them out, unattended, you can notify the parents. You can intervene.

"The child would already be familiar with you and hopefully you'd be able to get them back home safely," said Wendy Fournier with the National Autism Association.

For information on Project Lifesaver go to: http://www.projectlifesaver.org/

For information on Safety Net Tracking go to: https://safetynettracking.com/

To learn more about the National Autism Association’s wandering awareness campaign and its resources for parents, law enforcement and the community visit: http://nationalautismassociation.org/resources/awaare-wandering/

