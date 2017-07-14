WTSP
Tractor-trailer rollover, fire closes I-75

10News Staff , WTSP 3:35 PM. EDT July 14, 2017

A blown-out tire caused a truck fire that led to the closure of southbound Interstate 75 south of State Road 56 on Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

At 1:55 p.m., a commercial vehicle tractor trailer had a blowout. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which entered the median and collided with a guardrail.  The vehicle overturned and caught fire. 

The driver was assisted in exiting the vehicle and was later taken to TGH with non life-threatening injuries.  

The crash and fire closed the interstate for about an hour.

