Close Treasure hunters strike sports gold An investment in an old storage unit leads to a $100,000 find for a local couple. WTSP 6:54 PM. EDT April 19, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Possible jail time for dropping F-bomb? Chucky Cheese FB arrest Steve Stephens update WFAA Breaking News Aaron Hernandez, kills himself in prison, officials say Couple kicked off United flight on way to wedding April gives birth T-TAPP 10News SOTW Near miss with asteroid tomorrow More Stories Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News Apr 19, 2017, 2:48 p.m. Report: Hernandez had Bible verse on forehead, may… Apr 19, 2017, 5:46 p.m. 17-year-old reported missing in Pasco Apr 19, 2017, 2:36 p.m.