Treasure Island PD searching for careless pilot

Screenshot of the video of the incident shared by the Treasure Island Police Department. (Photo: Treasure Island PD)

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. -- The Treasure Island Police Department is currently searching for an unidentified pilot that has been flying a little too close to the water.

A video of the small aircraft was captured of the plane as it narrowly missed several boats in the water. between Isle of Capri and Eleanor Island in John's Pass near Treasure Island.

The ultralight aircraft was seen unlawfully disregarding ordinances set forth by Treasure Island around 5:10 p.m. Saturday between the Isle of Capri and Eleanor Island in John's Pass near Treasure Island.

Treasure Island has an ordinance against aircrafts taking off from the water except in the case of an emergency. The incident also occurred in a "slow speed, minimum wake" designated area, due to the number of swimmers and boaters.

According to the Treasure Island Facebook post, the aircraft has been spotted over the Gulf of Mexico over the last week near the Treasure Island area along the beaches.

Any information on the owner of the aircraft or the identity of the pilot, contact the Treasure Island Police Department at (727) 547-4545. The reference number for this case is TI17-4985.

