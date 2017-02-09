Treasure Island woman arrested for DUI manslaughter

Ashley Konforte

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A 26-year-old Treasure Island woman was charged with DUI manslaughter in connection with a fatal collision with a 73-year-old pedestrian on Gulf Boulevard in Madeira Beach.

The crash happened around 8:24 p.m. Wednesday night when Ashley Konforte, 26, was driving her Hyundai Elantra southbound on Gulf Blvd. north of 130th Avenue when her vehicle struck Nancy Durham-Jones, 73, of North Port.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said that Durham-Jones was in a marked crosswalk and had activated the flashing signal. The victim suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said that Konforte was impaired during the crash investigation. She admitted to deputies that she had taken multiple prescription drugs and was found to have marijuana inside her car.

Konforte was booked for DUI manslaughter and possession of marijuana. She was taken to Pinellas County Jail and has been since released on $20,500 bond.

This is Konforte's second DUI arrest in Pinellas County. She was charged with DUI in 2012.

(© 2017 WTSP)