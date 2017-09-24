Tree worker dies while working near live powerline

File (Photo: Associated Press)

SIESTA KEY, FLA. - A tree worker was has died while working near a live power line in Siesta Key on Sunday afternoon, Sarasota County Fire Rescue says.

Authorities say the man was in the bucket part of his vehicle and trimming trees in a residential area along the 600 block of Freeling Dr. when he hit a live wire.

First responders had to wait until Florida Power and Light could come shut down the grid before they could reach the man.

When they got to him, first responders pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

Officials are awaiting confirmation of electrocution as the cause of death from the county medical examiner.

