Tried, true and new treatments for allergies and asthma

Allergies -- so many of you are suffering right now. There's a good reason why: the season started early this year. It's worse than ever, especially if you're allergic to pollen.

"Dust, trees, grass, pollen, horses. ..." Victoria Roberts has suffered from allergies for years. "I actually grew into them in my late 20s and at about 31 it got really bad and I would break out in hives every day. So, that's when I came to the allergist and she told me I had a long list of allergies."

Roberts decided to get weekly shots and she's been on them for 4 months and is already seeing a significant improvement. "Now I'm starting to build a tolerance. So I can miss a Zyrtec and not break out in hives."

Dr. Ami Degala says shots are still the best way to battle allergies, but if you're scared of needles, new treatments are coming along, like sublingual immunotherapy.

"Which is allergy drops or tablets placed under the tongue, but that one is only FDA approved for grass, ragweed and the most recent is for dust mites."

Degala also suggests a few natural ways to beat those symptoms. "Avoid being outdoors from 5 a.m. - 10 a.m. You can run your errands after it rains when the pollen counts are typically less, also showering immediately after you've come home from being outdoors."

But for Roberts, seeing the doctor was the right thing to do. "I wish I did this like five years ago."

There are also a number of antihistamines and nasal sprays available over the counter that can help.

