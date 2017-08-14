Tripp Halstead hospitalized, in intensive care

(Photo: Tripp Halstead Updates)

Family of Tripp Halstead is asking for prayers once again after a possible cold turned much more serious and sent the young boy back to the hospital.

Tripp's mom Stacy wrote that they had to take him to the pediatrician Monday morning because something was off.

"Unfortunately I don't know what's wrong," she wrote earlier on her Facebook page, Tripp Halstead Updates, this morning. "His heart rate is high, his oxygen is low."

She and family took him to the hospital where doctors later determined Tripp had Pneumonia, which they said may have developed from a cold he caught at school. Tripp was admitted to the ICU, where doctors are working to get his levels steady again.

While Stacy wrote that seeing her son lying in the hospital beds was breaking her heart, she said she thinks he will be OK.

"This is why I cherish every moment that Tripp is feeling good and I get to see that perfect smile," she said. "You never know when it will get bad again."

11Alive has been following Tripp Halstead's journey ever since he suffered a traumatic brain injury when a tree limb fell on him at his daycare in 2012. Millions of people have followed his recovery on a Facebook page set up by his mother, Stacy. Now years later, those updates continue with day-to-day activities and pictures of the young boy.

Most recently, Stacy shared a video of Tripp excited for the first day of 1st grade.

