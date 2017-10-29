Trooper, St. Pete man rescue three from overturned boat

David Teichman, 26, helped rescue three boaters with his personal watercraft.

A Florida Highway Patrol officer was in the right place to help rescue boaters after their vessel overturned Sunday.

FHP says about 4:30 p.m., Cpl Jim Covert was patrolling the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, and while checking the north rest area, he spotted an overturned boat about 200 yards offshore, and three people sitting on the vessel.

Covert called for assistance and learned there were no rescue vessels nearby.

Thinking quickly, Covert located David Teichman, 26, of St. Petersburg, who was near the rest area and had a personal watercraft. Teichman used the craft to get to the boat and transported the three boaters to shore.

The boaters had taken off from St. John's Pass to the bridge, where the boat took on water and overturned because of large waves.

