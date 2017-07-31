Tropical Storm Emily closures

(Photo: WTSP)

Legoland's Water Park in Winter Haven and Manatee County Schools' extra curricular activities will close on Monday due to inclement weather.

Tropical Storm Emily formed around 8 a.m. Monday.

Tropical storm warnings are effect for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties until further notice.

