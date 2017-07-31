WTSP
Tropical Storm Emily closures

Meteorologist Grant Gilmore forecasts the weather for Monday, July 31, 2017.

Staff , WTSP 10:09 AM. EDT July 31, 2017

Legoland's Water Park in Winter Haven and Manatee County Schools' extra curricular activities will close on Monday due to inclement weather.

Tropical Storm Emily formed around 8 a.m. Monday.

Tropical storm warnings are effect for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties until further notice.

