Tropical Storm Emily closures

Legoland's Water Park in Winter Haven and Manatee County Schools' extra curricular activities will close on Monday due to inclement weather.
Tropical Storm Emily formed around 8 a.m. Monday.
Tropical storm warnings are effect for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties until further notice.
