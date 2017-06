A truck driver was airlifted to a hospital after his tractor-trailer exploded after hitting a barrier on I-75 near San Antonio in Pasco County. Florida Highway Patrol photo

SAN ANTONIO, Fla. -- A truck driver has been airlifted to a hospital after his truck exploded when it hit a barrier Friday on Interstate 75.

All northbound traffic is stopped. Two of the southbound lanes are closed due to the crash.

The driver was burned over 40 percent of his body.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

