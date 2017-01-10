Truck driver using cell phone before crash: FHP

Samuel Colon, 49, of Zephyrhills, was on a cell phone when his truck was cut off, forcing it off of I-75 and onto Fowler Avenue, according to the FHP.

The driver of a tractor-trailer that tumbled from Interstate 75 to Fowler Avenue has been charged with using a cell phone while driving, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Samuel Colon, 49, of Zephyrhills, was northbound on I-75 on Jan. 9 when a vehicle changed lanes and cut in front of him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Colon moved onto the shoulder to avoid a collision, struck the barrier wall, overturned and went off the overpass.

Video released by the FHP shows Colon on a cell phone just before the crash, and a separate video also shows the car cutting him off.

The vehicle that pulled in front of Colon has not been located. Anyone with information is asked to0 call FHP 813-631-4020.



