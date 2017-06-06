Trump-style billboard aims to teach about Islam

A pro-Islam billboard is styled after President Trumps "Make America Great Again" slogan. (Photo: Beau Zimmer)

TAMPA, Fla. — A new billboard designed to look similar to the 2016 Donald Trump “Make American Great Again” campaign slogan aims to educate people about Islam.

The billboard reads “Making America Great” followed by “with love, compassion & mercy.”

Printed in red, white and blue, passing drivers might assume at first the billboard was sponsored by President Trump or the Republican Party, but below the message there's a phone number and website will connect people to resources to teach people about the religion.

A spokesperson for the Council for American Islamic Relations tells 10News the billboard is not about converting people to Islam, but instead bridging the gap between religions, and dispelling myths and stereotypes.

