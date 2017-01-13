TSA confiscates 79 guns last year at Tampa International Airport

guns graphic (Photo: moodboard, Thinkstock)

The shooting inside Fort Lauderdale Airport last week raised serious questions about your safety in airports across the U.S.

Esteban Santiago killed five people and injured six others. The 26-year-old Iraq war veteran is behind bars right now facing federal charges. Santiago got the gun out of his checked bag which he brought with him legally.

But what about the thousands of guns confiscated at TSA checkpoints?

New numbers show last year an average of 9 guns were found every single day and 83 percent were loaded! Two Florida airports made the top 10: Orlando and Tampa International.

That means agents are doing their jobs. They're catching more guns, but how vulnerable are you before going through security?

The ticketing area of Tampa International Airport is typically a pretty busy area and it's a bit of a soft target because it's an area before you go through security.

Millions of people travel through TIA each year and most will spend some time in areas where a security check isn't required. Last year in Tampa alone, 79 guns made it through these areas before they were confiscated by the TSA. Paul Sireci is the Chief of the Airport Police Department. "What I can tell you is that we have a very robust camera system at the airport with people who watch those cameras 24/7."

On top of the uniformed officers that you see, there are officers in plain clothes you don't see. Sireci says all of these people are trained regularly to deal with situations like the shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport. "We had a live fire exercise that took place last September and we've trained others at the post office. So our officers every quarter also have training responding to an active shooter so it is a concern of ours because the world is the way it is today."

Finally, he says you have to be vigilant. If you see something, say something. "We've been very grateful for that and we have gotten tips to check out people and suspicious things and it's worked out very well."

While the TSA did confiscate nearly 3,400 guns nationwide last year, that was after they screened more than 738 million passengers so it doesn't happen very often.

