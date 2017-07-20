Two 16-year-olds shot, one fatally, in Avon Park

HIGHLANDS COUNTY -- Two 16-year-olds have shot, killing one, near an apartment complex in Avon Park.

Deputies say they were called the Palms at Lake Tulane off Hal McRae Blvd right before 10 p.m. Wednesday night after a 911 call said two people had been shot. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found two teens on the ground near a dumpster. They had been shot multiple times.

One teen died at the hospital and the other one was airlifted to a hospital after he was shot in the face. He remains in critical condition.

Neither of the boys lived at the complex, but say they were visiting friends at the time of the shooting.

Hardee County authorities later reported a 29-year-old Avon Park man came to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives believe that it is related to the shooting involving the two teens. Deputies did not say if the man is in custody.

Anyone who has information is asked to call detectives at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

