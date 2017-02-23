Two 24-hour diners open in Downtown St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTSP) – A much-needed addition is coming to downtown St. Petersburg night life: 24-hour eateries. Two new 24-hour diners are planning to open this spring, bringing late-night food back to the area.

2nd & Second will move into a space on the corner of Second Street and Second Avenue N, across the street from the Sundial shopping center. Owners say they hope to open for business in early May.

Around the corner, just a few blocks away, Diner24 DTSP is aiming for an April 1st opening date in a space across the street from Williams Park.

Owners for both diners say they will offer food for the late-night bar and club crowd as well as early risers.



