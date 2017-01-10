Two arrested in Gulfport convenience store raid

Gulfport police arrested two employees of a convenience store on charges related to illicit drug sales and illegal gambling operations inside the store.

On Tuesday the GPD executed a search warrant on the Joy Food Market, 1005 49th St. South, after a joint investigation involving the Gulfport Police, St. Petersburg Police, ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and

Explosives) and the Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco.

Police say Ali Sultan, 55, was charged with being a keeper of a gambling house. The store offered Vegas-style gambling machines, police say.

Eric McCallister, 31, was charged with the sale/possession of heroin within 1,000 feet of a church and school,in addition to being a keeper of a gambling house. He is currently on probation for a previous conviction for the sale and possession of cocaine.

