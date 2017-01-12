Two different takes on Affordable Care Act

Two different takes on Affordable Healthcare (Photo: WTSP)

The Affordable Care Act has been controversial since it passed, with passionate people on both sides of this issue.

"My situation with insurance is that we cannot afford insurance. Reason being, is that the premiums are too high, they're just constantly going up." For Ivan Toledo, who's unemployed, it's a choice between having health insurance or putting food on the table. He's hoping to see the Affordable Care Act replaced by next year.

"Premiums for me for myself right now are maybe $200 a month which over the course of a year is $2,400; but the penalties are a lot less when taxes come around so we might as well take the hit and bite the bullet."

Christina Wolf has a different view of the Affordable Care Act. Her son Nicholas passed away in 2015 from a rare brain tumor, but for four years he bravely fought the disease. Christina says he was a very strong-willed child. "He said I don't care what you're saying, I don't care what the doctors are saying. I'm not giving up."

Christina's husband had a good insurance plan that covered all of the expensive treatments, but there was one problem...the plan had a one million dollar cap. The Affordable Healthcare Act did away with caps. "If that million dollar cap was still in place it would have financially ruined us. And I don't think many people realize that many employer-sponsored plans really are not sufficient."

Two people facing financial difficulties, believing in two different solutions and waiting to see what the future holds for Affordable Healthcare.

(© 2017 WTSP)