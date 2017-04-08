Two homes damaged in Ybor City fire

Crews fight a blaze at an Ybor City home. (Photo: Tampa Fire Rescue)

Burning wood from a remodeling project led to a two-alarm fire that damaged two structures in Ybor City on Saturday, Tampa Fire Rescue reported.

Crews were called about 3:08 p.m. to 4012 N. 31st St. by a call of a structure fire. Once there, they found a single story brick residence with heavy smoke and flames coming out of it. They also found the fire a second structure, which was being remodeled, on the property, so they called for a second alarm.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to a third home.

Investigators said the blaze was caused by an open fire of wood pulled from the second structure during a remodeling project. The wood had been placed in a pile between the two homes, and the fire had spread on the ground.

There were no injuries. The American Red Cross is giving assistance to the home's residents, a family of one adult and six children, ranging in age from 4 months to 17-years-old.

Fire rescue officials want to remind residents that open burning in the city is prohibited.

