Two injured in Monday morning Tampa shooting

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a Monday morning shooting that injured two people.

The two victims are in serious but stable condition at an area hospital, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting call on the 3200 block of Deleuil Avenue East around 5:50 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (813)231-6120 or 1(800)873-8477.

