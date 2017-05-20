Two men help stop attempted robbery on a pregnant woman

Jose Hernandez, left, and his father-in-law Elodio Garcia stopped a man trying to rob a pregnant woman. (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Jose Hernandez normally rides shotgun with his head in his phone. But, at this moment, something told him to look up.

“Then I saw the lady right here on the corner,” he said.

He was riding with his father-in-law, Elodio Garcia, and they saw a woman named Ana Elia desperately in need.

A man grabbed her and her purse after asking for a dollar. In between them was Ana’s unborn baby and 11-year-old son trying to help fight him off.

“I saw the little boy in between them. He was scared and I guess he was crying,” Jose said.

“Then I scream at him, 'Hey, let her go!'”

After they pulled over, the man stopped, then started acting strangely. He went over to some nearby palm trees, sat on a bench and even walked back up to Jose and Elodio.

“He asked me for a cigarette, but I asked him not to get near me, not to get close to me.”

They called police and the suspect, Nathaniel Grimes, even waited on the ground for when they got there.

We spoke to Ana by phone and she said she’s happy her two heroes were honored.

A man tried to rob Ana Elia but was foiled by two citizens. (Photo: Garin Flowers, WTSP)

Tampa police recognized Jose and Elodio on Thursday for their brave act, putting their lives in danger for someone they didn’t know.

“They’re receiving the Citizens Appreciation Award,” an officer announced at the ceremony.

“He wishes that one day someone defend his family, too,” Jose translated for Elodio.

Jose has three young boys and a wife, who he hopes a stranger would help if they needed it.

“If anybody needs help and I’m there I will try to help them.”

That's something both kids and adults could learn from.

