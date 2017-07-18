On the internet it can sometimes be tough to know if the person you’re communicating with is who they say they are, or someone entirely else.

Cyber-dating safety expert Julie Spira says there’s a few easy things you can do to ensure your teens are doing to ensure they aren’t “catfished” by a creep pretending to be someone else.

TIP 1 -- Take the images someone sends you and try performing a Google reverse image search.

Simply save the image to your desktop, then upload it to Google, which will search for any identical images online that may belong to someone else.

TIP 2 -- The best way to make sure someone is real is to see them face to face. Request to Skype or Facetime with the person so you can see they’re for real. Spira says a person who us unable or to video chat might have something to hide and should raise red flags.

She says social media is a big part of how young people socialize today, but urges parents to keep tabs on their teen’s online activity.

