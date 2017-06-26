Two year anniversary for same-sex marriage

Gay Wedding - Exchanging Rings (Photo: lisafx)

Brandon, FL -- Monday marked the second anniversary of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing same-sex marriage.

And although the initial rush to the altar has tapered off, the struggle for full marital equality apparently has not.

“It was something a lot of us thought might never come to fruition,” said Mary Greenwood, Managing Partner at the Family Law Center in Brandon.

Greenwood knows a thing or two about same-sex marriage, because she's also in a same-sex marriage. Married 11 years now, with an adopted son.

“We did it for commitment reasons, and for our child. We went to Canada,” said Greenwood.

We spoke with Greenwood about what's changed since same-sex marriage gained nationwide legal status two years ago.

The number of people who rushed to tie the knot, she says, has tapered off.

And so, she says, has the number of same-sex divorces - which spiked - says Greenwood, when those now-legally recognized unions could also be legally ended.

“Once became legal, yeah, several of them came in immediately and wanted to end their marriages,” said Greenwood.

Ironically, the U.S. Supreme Court also used today's anniversary of legalized same-sex marriage to announce it would hear the case of a Colorado wedding cake maker who refused to provide services for a same-sex couple - claiming it would violate his religious beliefs.

The Colorado case is being watched closely, because it involves religious freedoms and civil liberties, and could, therefore, have legal implications far beyond same-sex weddings.

Mario Torres is the owner and chef at Cakes Plus in South Tampa, where they make plenty of wedding cakes for same-sex weddings.

“Things have changed. It's not the old-school way of thinking,” said Torres. “So for us, it's not that big of an issue. I just want to make sure that whoever we do the cakes for that they're happy.”

Still, the Colorado case shows, says Greenwood, that although made legal two years ago - same-sex marriages continue to face challenges that generally speaking heterosexual couples don’t.

“We still have a ways to go in terms of winning over, you know, the public and the hearts and minds of Americans,” said Greenwood. “One day at a time. One case at a time.”

