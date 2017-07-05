Uber, Lyft, taxi rides from airport could get more expensive

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: An Uber car waits for a client in Manhattan a day after it was announced that Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick will take a leave of absence as chief executive on June 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. -- It may soon cost more to take an Uber or Lyft home from Tampa International Airport, as a proposed new pickup fee could be approved by the airport’s board as early as August.

The proposed changes, which also include restructuring how the airport charges taxicabs, were negotiated between airport staff and interested parties, including rideshare companies.

The fees would be phased in over several years, with rideshare vehicles paying a $3 “cost recovery” fee to the airport for every trip to pick up passengers for the first year, which would increase to $4 next summer, then $5 in the summer of 2019.

Taxicabs would pay the same fees, rather than the current structure, which is based on overall airport passenger traffic. However, the taxicab fee schedule may be delayed by approximately six months as the airport works to install plate-reading technology to keep track of the taxi trips. Other for-hire vehicles, such as hotel shuttles and courtesy vehicles would start paying fees as well, starting at $2.50/pickup next year and climbing to $4.50/pickup in 2020.

The fees help pay for the operation of the airport’s ground transportation facilities. Taxicabs, limos, and shared shuttles accounted for the majority of the $1.2 million the airport raised in pickup fees. But that number could grow to $5.4 million in just a few years thanks to the new fees.

So far, Uber has only agreed to the first two years of the phased-in fees, suggesting the $5/pickup fee was steeper than recently-approved airport fees in Miami ($2/pickup), Fort Myers ($2), West Palm Beach ($2.50), and Fort Lauderdale ($3).

A Tampa International Airport spokesperson pointed to the $5.80/pickup fee recently-approved by Orlando International Airport.

Lyft was not yet available for comment on the story.

