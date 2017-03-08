Flight out of Tampa makes emergency landing after bird strike

(Photo: Cory Coler)

TAMPA -- A United Airlines flight that took off in Tampa was diverted back to the airport after reports of a bird strike.

A spokesperson at the airport said the flight was headed to Houston just before 8:00 a.m. when the plane hit a bird and had to return to Tampa.

#ThatMomentWhen your flight has a bird strike on takeoff and has to return to the gate. Good morning again, @FlyTPA! pic.twitter.com/y3iz9bHaYr — Cory Coler ⚡ (@CoryColer) March 8, 2017

The flight was left around 7:40 a.m., but returned around 7:50 a.m.

My plane to Houston hit a flock of Geese. Back on the ground in Tampa now. Ay PETA, you mad? — House of Skins (@FightForDC) March 8, 2017

Aircraft maintenance is currently assessing the plane.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for updates.





Courtesy of Flightaware.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV