Flight out of Tampa makes emergency landing after bird strike

United Airlines confirmed that Flight 164 bound for Houston hit a bird and was diverted back to Tampa International Airport shortly after takeoff.

10News Staff , WTSP 9:47 AM. EST March 08, 2017

TAMPA -- A United Airlines flight that took off in Tampa was diverted back to the airport after reports of a bird strike.

A spokesperson at the airport said the flight was headed to Houston just before 8:00 a.m. when the plane hit a bird and had to return to Tampa.

The flight was left around 7:40 a.m., but returned around 7:50 a.m.

Aircraft maintenance is currently assessing the plane.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for updates.


 

