Flight out of Tampa makes emergency landing after bird strike

TAMPA -- A United Airlines flight that took off in Tampa was diverted back to the airport after reports of a bird strike.
A spokesperson at the airport said the flight was headed to Houston just before 8:00 a.m. when the plane hit a bird and had to return to Tampa.
#ThatMomentWhen your flight has a bird strike on takeoff and has to return to the gate. Good morning again, @FlyTPA! pic.twitter.com/y3iz9bHaYr— Cory Coler ⚡ (@CoryColer) March 8, 2017
The flight was left around 7:40 a.m., but returned around 7:50 a.m.
My plane to Houston hit a flock of Geese. Back on the ground in Tampa now. Ay PETA, you mad?— House of Skins (@FightForDC) March 8, 2017
Aircraft maintenance is currently assessing the plane.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for updates.
