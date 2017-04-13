WASHINGTON - AUGUST 16: A United Airlines aircraft passes by a Continental Airlines aircraft as it taxis to takeoff from the runway of Ronald Reagan National Airport August 16, 2006 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2006 Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Lawyers for the passenger forcefully removed from a United Express flight say a lawsuit is coming, and the Chicago City Council is looking for answers from the airline and the city’s Aviation Department.

Dr. David Dao immigrated to the U.S. after the fall of Saigon. Now the 69-year-old says he never wants to get on a plane again after what he experienced on his Louisville bound flight from Chicago.

“He said being dragged down aisle was more horrifying and more harrowing than what he experienced in leaving Vietnam,” said Dao's attorney Tom Demetrio.

Dao’s daughter also spoke out for the first time on behalf of her family.

“What happened to my dad should never happen to any human being regardless of the circumstance,” said Crystal Dao Pepper.

Dao’s attorney says his client suffered a concussion, broken nose, and lost two teeth when he was forcibly removed from United Express flight 3411.

“We deeply regret what happened - it will never happen again,” said Margaret Houlihan Smith, an employee of United speaking to members of the Chicago City Council.

Aldermen also grilled leaders of the Chicago Aviation Department. Three of the department’s security officers are now on leave pending an investigation.

