Sarasota conditionally approves water taxi proposal

SARASOTA, Fla.— A proposed water taxi service between Sarasota, Anna Maria Island and downtown Bradenton is getting the green light from city commissioners who voted unanimously Tuesday in support of the idea.

Paradise Boat Tours first brought the idea to city leaders. The company already offers pleasure cruises in the area and now wants to operate the scheduled service, focusing on locals who could utilize the new route as an alternative to driving.

“It’s just a perfect, ideal situation to take some pressure off our land based transportation and to get some people on the water to take some cars off the road,” said Captain Sherman Baldwin, general manager for Paradise Boat Tours, which hopes to begin opening the SRQ-AMI Water Ferry as soon as possible.

The company already has a number of large boats in its fleet and now has a 68-foot vessel on order which will be capable of handling up to 149 passengers.

“We couldn’t be happier with the city commission’s decision to support this project,” said Baldwin.

The company says a round trip will cost $12.50. Baldwin says he hopes to have the ferry up and running in the coming months.

