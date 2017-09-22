U.S. Coast Guard rescues woman, two children off capsized vessel near Puerto Rico

Coast Guard District Seven watch standers received an alert via emergency position indicating radio beacon and then a distress call on Sept. 20 from the Ferrel.

VIEQUES, Puerto Rico -- The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a woman and two children after the vessel they were on capsized near Vieques, Puerto Rico Wednesday.

Coast Guard District Seven watch standers received an alert via emergency position indicating radio beacon and then a distress call on Sept. 20 from the Ferrel stating they were disabled and adrift in 20-foot seas and 100-knot winds, the U.S. Coast Guard reported.

The woman and two children were taken back to Puerto Rico.

The Navy and British Royal Navy also assisted with the rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard reported.

