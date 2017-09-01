US Postal Service is seeking seasonal help in Florida

US Postal Service letter carrier delivers mail (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2009 Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. - The U.S. Postal Service is accepting applications for a variety of temporary job positions needed in mail processing facilities in Tampa/St. Petersburg/Ybor City, Orlando, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Melbourne, Lakeland, and Lake Mary, Florida.

The non-career positions are part-time, with limited benefits, and pay $16.62 per hour with variable work hours and work days including holidays and weekends. Start time is flexible and successful applicants must be available when called to report to work.

The work term for those hired will be from November 2017 through January 2018.

You can get more information and apply at www.usps.com/careers. Click "Before You Apply" and "Search Open Jobs."

© 2017 WTSP-TV